Hamilton projected to win Kansas Senate election — The Hill

In the United States, Democrat and Methodist pastor Adam Hamilton is projected by Decision Desk HQ to defeat incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall in the Kansas Senate election. The Hill reports.

As of 10:48 p.m. Eastern Time on November 3, Decision Desk HQ projected Hamilton's victory by a margin of nearly 9 percentage points, with 87% of votes counted. If the result is confirmed, he will become the first Democratic senator from Kansas since 1939.

The race for the Senate seat

Before Election Day, Decision Desk HQ assessed the contest for this seat as one in which the candidates' chances were roughly equal. At the same time, this seat had previously been considered safe for the Republican Party.

The outlet notes that Hamilton's projected victory will be another success for Democrats in Senate races this election cycle: the party was also projected to win seats in Texas and South Carolina.

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Hamilton is 62 years old. He is the founder of the country's largest Methodist church. After winning the primary in August, his campaign attracted significant funding and support. The candidate was also backed by influential state Republicans, including two former governors.

Course of the campaign

Republicans in Kansas and at the national level called Hamilton's faith “woke” and used edited excerpts from his sermons in advertisements. According to The Hill, this was meant to create the impression that he considers white privilege and eating meat to be sins.

At the same time, the pastor and author was already known in Kansas and sought to appeal not only to Democrats but also to independent voters and disappointed Republicans. Hamilton also distanced himself from part of the Democratic establishment: he said that if elected, he would not support Senator Chuck Schumer for the position of majority leader, and he also criticized the Joe Biden administration over its policy at the southern U.S. border.

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