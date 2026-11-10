Garry Kasparov canceled his trip to Berlin due to a threat of an assassination attempt

Russian opposition figure and 13-time world chess champion Garry Kasparov canceled his trip to Berlin after receiving a warning from intelligence agencies about a possible threat to his life.

He was scheduled to speak at Berlin Freedom Week, but instead of attending in person, he recorded a video message for the event’s participants.

According to Kasparov, security experts strongly advised him not to travel to Germany, as it could be too risky.

The opposition figure also criticized European authorities for failing to take sufficient action against Russia and stated that Vladimir Putin has turned Europe into a stage for his actions.

Source: Bild

Grandmaster and Kremlin critic Garry Kasparov stated that U.S. and Lithuanian security services had warned him and Ivan Tyutrin, co-founder of the Free Russia Forum, of a threat to their lives and advised them to take security measures.

For several months, Russian intelligence agencies had been planning the assassinations of prominent opposition figures Garry Kasparov, Ilya Ponomarev, and Vladimir Kara-Murza. According to El Mundo, the plan was to eliminate them on the territory of the United States and European Union countries.

Europe should facilitate the departure of Russian experts to weaken Putin’s regime, Kasparov said.

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