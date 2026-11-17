England forward Harry Kane scored his 93rd goal for the national team and surpassed Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski in the all-time list of national team top scorers. Interia Sport reports.

Goal in the match against Spain

Before their latest matches, Kane and Lewandowski had scored 92 goals each for their national teams. The Englishman converted a penalty in the match against Spain, which ended 3:2, and moved into sixth place in the ranking.

According to the outlet, Kane has scored 93 goals in 127 appearances for England. Lewandowski has 92 goals for Poland and has played 171 matches for the national team. In the previous game against Romania, which ended 1:2, the Polish footballer did not add to his scoring tally.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Leaders of the all-time list

Cristiano Ronaldo ranks first among the most prolific national team footballers, with 146 goals for Portugal. He is followed by Lionel Messi with 126 goals and Ali Daei with 108. Also ahead of Kane and Lewandowski are Sunil Chhetri, who has scored 95 goals, and Romelu Lukaku with 94 goals.

Both footballers continue to play for their national teams. Kane is set to take part in the UEFA Nations League playoffs in Division A, while Lewandowski is preparing for a match against Sweden scheduled for November 17.

Read us on