In the United States, Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, a Democrat, is projected by Decision Desk HQ to defeat Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania’s election to the House of Representatives. Such a result would be an important gain for Democrats, as Fitzpatrick has been elected to Congress over the past decade.

Projected result

As The Hill reports, Fitzpatrick was repeatedly reelected even when his district supported Democrats in other elections. The outlet attributes this to his reputation as a supporter of bipartisan cooperation: the congressman was often ranked among the most bipartisan members of Congress.

Democrats hoped to change the outcome due to a favorable nationwide environment, President Donald Trump’s deep unpopularity, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s expected decisive reelection victory. They spent millions of dollars on a campaign aimed at removing Fitzpatrick from office.

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Campaign developments

Harvie built his campaign around linking his opponent to President Trump. In particular, he emphasized that Fitzpatrick voted for the initial version of Trump’s tax-cut and spending bill, which enabled the document to be sent to the Senate.

During the current session of Congress, Fitzpatrick voted against the final version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, citing concerns over Medicaid cuts. He also supported several votes to limit the president’s powers in the war with Iran. The congressman voted to repeal the president’s broad tariffs on Canada, but Harvie criticized him for previous votes that prevented consideration of restrictions on presidential powers in tariff policy.

Before the election, the Cook Political Report rated the race as leaning Republican.

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