Renault CEO François Provost has urged the United Kingdom to reconsider its planned ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030. He said such a move should be considered if the country wants to join the European Union’s Made in Europe industrial programme, The Independent reports.

Renault’s position

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Provost said he did not see a correct date for a full transition to electric vehicles and opposed a ban on non-electric cars. The current UK government plan envisages ending sales of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030, while sales of hybrid models are to be permitted until 2035.

According to the Renault chief, the UK automotive industry is at a turning point. He noted that the British and European automotive industries have operated within the same ecosystem for decades, so closer cooperation with the EU makes industrial sense. Provost also called for electrification to continue, but for the process to be assessed realistically and regulatory rules to be stabilised in order to reduce car costs for buyers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conditions for participation in the EU programme

The Made in Europe programme, formally known as the Industrial Accelerator Act, is intended to protect manufacturers of clean technologies and electric vehicles from cheap competition from China. According to the publication, France and Germany have proposed allowing the UK automotive industry to join the initiative.

The UK government said it would welcome the country’s inclusion in the Industrial Accelerator Act, calling it positive for the industry, jobs and investment. At the same time, London noted that the process of considering the issue at the EU level is still ongoing.

Provost believes that in order to participate in the programme, London will have to align its position with the EU on tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China. The United Kingdom has not yet introduced such tariffs, stressing that decisions must be in line with its national interests. Andy Burnham previously warned that Made in Europe could create risks for British manufacturing and promised to raise the issue with the EU.

Read us on