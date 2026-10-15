Gen. Joseph Ryan, commander of the U.S. Army Command in the Western Hemisphere, said that U.S. economic dominance is the ultimate goal of Washington's security strategy in the region. He said this at the annual meeting of the Association of the U.S. Army, Defense News reports.

According to Ryan, the 2025 U.S. National Security Strategy envisions economic dominance in the Western Hemisphere through national security tools. The general said that for at least two decades, the United States had ceded control over the region's economic space to the People's Republic of China, calling this a significant threat to the country's national security.

Panama and military presence

Ryan cited Panama as an example, as a significant share of trade to and from the United States passes through its canal. He said that the partnership with Panama is mutually beneficial and enables Washington to monitor states in the region that, in his words, are oriented toward other U.S. adversaries.

The U.S. military recently held the multinational PANAMAX exercise in Panama together with partners — for the first time in the country since 2012. Representatives of 19 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Colombia, took part in the drills practicing the defense of the Panama Canal.

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Ryan also reported that officials had approved expanding the capabilities of Joint Task Force Bravo, based at Soto Cano Air Base in Comayagua, Honduras. In the coming fiscal years, the unit is to receive more rotary-wing aircraft and personnel to respond to natural disasters and threats in the region. At the same time, the U.S. Coast Guard is working to establish an expeditionary squadron in Panama with two vessels for interdiction operations.

Countering cartels

Ryan named countering cartels as one of the U.S. priorities in the Western Hemisphere. Vice Adm. Jo-Ann Burdian, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, said that cartels engage in human trafficking, drug trafficking, and the transportation of large amounts of cash, and also have multibillion-dollar revenues.

Colombian attaché Gen. Luis Cardoso noted that in Colombia, criminal groups earn money from illegal mining in addition to drug trafficking. In his view, restricting illicit financing is their weak link.

Ryan said that joint exercises with partner states will increasingly focus on countering cartels and designated terrorist organizations. He also said that the use of drones in human trafficking schemes is growing. Burdian added that the Coast Guard is detecting homemade semi-submersible vessels used by cartels off Colombia's coast, which are now crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

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