In the United States, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is projected by Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) to defeat Democrat Nikki Gronli in the election to the House of Representatives. If the projection is confirmed, he will replace Republican Dusty Johnson in the state’s sole seat in the lower chamber of Congress.

Result projection

As The Hill reports, as of 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, DDHQ projected Jackley to win by a margin of 34 percentage points. Johnson did not seek a fifth term in Congress, as he decided to run in the state’s gubernatorial election.

Jackley’s victory will keep South Dakota’s sole House seat in Republican hands, which have held it since 2011. The last Democrat to represent the state in the House of Representatives was Stephanie Herseth Sandlin: in 2010, she lost the election to Kristi Noem, who later became U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.

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Candidates’ experience

Jackley has served twice as South Dakota’s attorney general. From 2006 to 2009, he was the state’s federal prosecutor, and then served as attorney general until 2019. In 2023, Jackley returned to the post after winning the Republican nomination at the party convention in 2022.

In June, Jackley won the Republican nomination with more than 79% of the vote, defeating James Bialota. During the campaign, he emphasized his prosecutorial experience, combating drug trafficking, supporting law enforcement, and strengthening border security. Gronli previously served as rural development director in South Dakota at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and became the Democratic candidate without a primary after other contenders withdrew.

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