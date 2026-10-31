Poland's Prosecutor General called for an investigation into Navrotsky's actions following the breach of the Constitutional Tribunal

Poland’s Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek stated that he was concerned by President Karol Nawrocki’s behavior during the storming of the Constitutional Tribunal. He expressed hope that the prosecutor’s office would take appropriate measures.

“I was very disturbed by the president’s behavior, because we’ve seen the videos that are circulating online today, and I hope that the prosecutor’s office will take appropriate measures, because it is unacceptable for a person protected by presidential immunity to behave in this manner—storming in and attacking judges,” the minister said.

Żurek also added: “Today I once again saw a head of state who made me feel ashamed.”

As a reminder, on the night of October 31, the standoff between Donald Tusk’s government and President Karol Nawrocki escalated in Poland.

Opposition politicians accused the authorities of attempting a coup d’état. Against the backdrop of the conflict, attention is focused on the events surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal and the actions of government officials.

This was reported by Polsat News.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki declared a threat to the country’s internal security amid the escalating conflict surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. He accused his opponents of violating the constitutional order and announced urgent consultations involving representatives of parliamentary factions.

On October 30, at around 6:00 p.m., a statement appeared on the website of the Polish Constitutional Tribunal announcing the removal of its president, Bogdan Świenczkowski, and vice president, Bartłomiej Sokhanski.

According to RMF24, a heated dispute broke out at the Constitutional Tribunal building in Poland on the night between Friday and Saturday between President Karol Nawrocki and individuals whom the Sejm had elected to serve on the Tribunal. In a recording that has been made public, Nawrocki can be heard questioning their status as judges of the Constitutional Tribunal.

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