In the United States, Attorney General Todd Blanche said that, in a hypothetical catastrophic scenario, the Department of Justice could intervene in the process of certifying midterm election results in the states. The Hill reported this, citing his conversation with journalists.

Statement on possible intervention

Blanche said he did not believe it was right to make definitive statements about future actions, as it is impossible to foresee all circumstances. At the same time, he stressed that the department does not intend to improperly interfere in elections or in state-level processes for reviewing and certifying results.

Earlier this month, Blanche announced plans for the Department of Justice to send 1,000 observers to polling stations in all states on election day. In an interview with Fox News, he explained that their presence is intended to ensure proper enforcement of federal law and that federal authorities have monitored elections since the 1960s.

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Democrats’ lawsuit and dispute with California

On Tuesday, Democratic Party leaders and election groups filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice. They accused the administration of threats and intimidation ahead of election day, including through attempts to secure the removal from voter rolls of people suspected of not being U.S. citizens, as well as threats of criminal prosecution against election officials.

The lawsuit also concerns the Department of Justice’s demand that California authorities set aside the ballots of more than 20,000 registered voters whom the U.S. Department of Homeland Security identified as noncitizens. Last week, the department sued the state after giving officials 48 hours to compare the list with California’s voter records. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced charges against 28 people it described as likely noncitizens of the United States in connection with allegedly illegal voting in California.

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