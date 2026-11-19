Jean-Noël Barro described the Russian minister’s statement as an attempt to intimidate Paris and weaken its support for Ukraine. According to the head of French diplomacy, such statements are part of Russian propaganda.

“This is nothing more than propaganda aimed at intimidating us and discouraging us. Yes, there are training programs and technical maintenance. We supply Ukraine with equipment—we even sell it military equipment—so it’s only natural that we can also provide maintenance for it,” the foreign minister emphasized.

According to him, diplomats and military personnel are working at the French Embassy in Kyiv to maintain ties with Ukraine. They are woken up almost every night by Russian bombings, and France is doing everything possible to ensure their safety.

“Yes, there is a French presence in Ukraine, and we openly acknowledge it. We stand with this nation as it fights for its freedom—and for our security as well,” the French foreign minister stated.

When asked why these efforts had come to light through press reports, Barro replied that France had not concealed its activities.

“We haven’t hidden anything. The training of Ukrainian military personnel in which we are participating—and we’re talking about tens of thousands of trained soldiers, particularly in Poland—has been discussed repeatedly,” he said.

Barro added that he regularly answers questions about foreign policy, just as the Minister of the Armed Forces does regarding her work. He also noted that lawmakers who visit Ukraine are aware of the presence of French diplomats and military personnel.

“Parliamentarians know this—at least those who agree to come to Kyiv, which Ms. Le Pen does not do. They know this because they are received at our embassy, where diplomats and military personnel courageously maintain our connection with a country at war,” the foreign minister emphasized.

When asked whether Paris fears Russian propaganda, the minister stressed that France openly supports Ukraine and has been among the leaders in providing financial, military, and energy assistance.

At the same time, he accused presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon of spreading Kremlin propaganda. In his view, their recent statements show that there is no difference between them on the issue of Ukraine.

“When we consciously or unconsciously spread Kremlin propaganda, we are, to a certain extent, putting France at risk. And that is one of the reasons why these issues must be taken seriously,” Barro emphasized, according to RTL.

As a reminder, Russia is threatening to strike French troops in Ukraine.

The French Foreign Minister responded to a question about whether French troops are participating in the war in Ukraine.

Prior to this, France had acknowledged the deployment of its troops in Ukraine.

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