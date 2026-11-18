French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barro stated that French experts in Ukraine are training Ukrainian military personnel and providing technical support far from the front lines. According to him, Paris is not a party to the hostilities, and the activities of a limited number of military personnel within the “Will” mission are purely supportive in nature.

The diplomat noted that France is not participating in military operations and has no plans to do so, but continues to support the Ukrainian army and the resistance against Russian aggression. Barro noted that the mission is by no means a military operation: it consists of a small group of instructors and equipment maintenance technicians working deep in the rear.

Barro added that for a people defending their independence, democracy, and the security of all of Europe, sending a few such specialists is the least France can do.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Paris has already been training Ukrainian military personnel, but until the summer of 2026, the training took place exclusively on the territory of France and Poland to avoid the risk of direct conflict between EU countries and Moscow.

Source: Reuters

As a reminder, Russia is threatening to strike French military personnel in Ukraine.

Prior to this, France acknowledged the deployment of its troops in Ukraine.

During the 62nd Munich Security Conference, the President of Ukraine made an important statement regarding the involvement of foreign military contingents to ensure Ukraine’s security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, as part of future security cooperation, foreign military units should be stationed directly in the combat zone.

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