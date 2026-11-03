Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, in Atlanta, United States, on October 30, demanded that the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — immediately release a Japanese citizen detained in the Sakhalin region. Motegi’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov took place on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, The Rio Times reports.

Detention in the Sakhalin region

The Japanese government said that Motegi firmly demanded the release of its citizen. Earlier in October, the Russian side reported the detention of a Japanese journalist in the Sakhalin region on suspicion of espionage.

During his conversation with Lavrov, the Japanese minister also called on Moscow to take positive steps toward achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Russia’s Foreign Ministry — of an aggressor state — described the contact as a brief conversation held at the request of the Japanese side. The ministry said that for a full restoration of dialogue, Tokyo must abandon what Moscow calls an unfriendly policy.

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G20 meeting without a joint communiqué

The G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta concluded on October 31 without a joint communiqué. Instead of a document agreed by all participants, the United States, as the chairing country, issued a chair’s statement.

Differences over Russia’s war against Ukraine affected the course and outcome of the talks. Reports on the chair’s statement mentioned priorities such as energy and food security, as well as freedom of navigation. The next G20 leaders’ summit is scheduled for December 14–15, 2026, in Miami.

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