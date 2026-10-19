Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to drag the United States into a new war with Iran. In a post on the social network X, he also warned Washington against resuming military action against Tehran.

Araghchi’s statement

Araghchi said that Netanyahu was allegedly pushing America toward a new conflict to avoid imprisonment. According to him, during the previous attempt to “finish the job,” Iran became stronger. The minister also warned that Tehran has its own “unfinished business.”

Anadolu Agency reports on the Iranian minister’s statement. Araghchi’s claims about the Israeli prime minister’s motives are his own statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trump’s support for Netanyahu

The Iranian foreign minister’s statement came after US President Donald Trump supported Netanyahu ahead of elections in Israel scheduled for October 27. Trump praised cooperation with the Israeli prime minister in countering Iran and said that the United States may be forced to do the job on its own if Israelis elect another leader.

Course of the confrontation

According to the agency, the United States and Israel carried out military strikes on Iran on February 28, after which Tehran launched retaliatory attacks. Following a ceasefire in April and the achievement of a framework agreement in June, hostilities later resumed amid a halt in talks between Washington and Tehran.

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