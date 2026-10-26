Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár arrived in Moscow on October 26 to participate in a meeting of the Russian-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission. During his visit, he also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Blanár stated that Slovakia considers it necessary to maintain dialogue with Russia.

Commenting on his meeting with Lavrov, Blanár emphasized that Slovak-Russian relations have been and will remain “pragmatic and constructive,” and that cooperation between the two countries will continue in areas not subject to EU sanctions.

“We must communicate with Russia and maintain a dialogue, whether the loudmouths in the opposition like it or not, because Slovakia’s interests must also be in their interests—unless they’d prefer citizens to live in a Slovakia without sovereignty, an economically weak country, with prices for oil, gas, or electricity that citizens simply cannot afford,” the Slovak minister emphasized

Blanár noted that he would discuss bilateral relations, economic and energy cooperation with Lavrov, as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and efforts to end it as soon as possible.

About the Commission

The intergovernmental commission between Slovakia and Russia, which had been inactive since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has resumed its work. The meeting will take place on October 26 in Moscow.

The Slovak minister announced this on Facebook.

As a reminder, Slovakia will send a delegation to Moscow for talks on oil and gas.

Slovakia has temporarily restricted the issuance of most types of Schengen visas for Russian citizens.

Slovakia has lifted its block on the extension of EU sanctions against Russia.

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