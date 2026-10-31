The Turkish Foreign Minister and Rubio discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Atlanta. The two sides discussed negotiations between Washington and Tehran, the situation in the Gaza Strip, and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

During the talks, Fidan and Rubio also addressed bilateral relations between Turkey and the U.S.

“We discussed ways to further deepen our bilateral cooperation with the aim of strengthening peace and stability around the world,” Rubio wrote on social media.

The talks between Fidan and Rubio took place on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s planned visit to Turkey on October 31.

The Ukrainian leader is set to visit the country at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

This was reported by Hürriyet Daily News.

As a reminder, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave no indication during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta that Moscow was ready for peace talks on Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

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