In Poland, the Polish Armaments Group PGZ is considering participation in a project to service PAC-3 missiles. The head of the group, Adam Leszkiewicz, said that the future service center would represent a new level of work for the company, while a decision on its location has not yet been made.

As RMF24 reports, Leszkiewicz called the project a major opportunity for Poland’s defense industry. According to him, not only PGZ’s state-owned companies but also private-sector enterprises may join it.

Experience working with missile components

According to the head of PGZ, the group’s companies are already carrying out work related to PAC-3 missiles. In particular, they work with launchers, launch containers, and correction motors.

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Leszkiewicz noted that this experience is not new for PGZ. At the same time, in his assessment, establishing the service center would mean a different scale of work and would require appropriate preparation.

No decision on location yet

According to Leszkiewicz, the decision on the location of the future center will be made outside PGZ. At the same time, the group has infrastructure and sites that it can offer for discussion.

The head of PGZ also mentioned cooperation with American companies involved in the production and servicing of missiles. He called the future center the only project of its kind in Europe.

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