In Bangkok, Thailand, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso explained the decision to cut the key interest rate to 23%. According to him, this was facilitated by improved macroeconomic indicators, a high level of external reserves and coordination of monetary and fiscal policy, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Cardoso spoke on October 15 during a discussion as part of the World Bank and IMF meetings taking place in the Thai capital. He noted that the September decision came as a surprise to market participants, but the central bank explained its reasons in detail while speaking to the press after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Previous rate decisions

In September, the Central Bank of Nigeria cut the rate to 23%. Before that, the regulator left the monetary policy rate unchanged at 26.5% twice — in May and July. In February, it was reduced by 50 basis points from 27%.

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According to Cardoso, Nigeria’s authorities concluded a memorandum of understanding between the bodies responsible for fiscal and monetary policy. He believes this helped coordinate actions and ensure the transmission of the regulator’s decisions. The central bank chief also mentioned the introduction of an overnight rate, which, according to him, provided a clearer understanding of the actual level of rates.

Central bank’s arguments

Cardoso said Nigeria’s external reserves were at their highest level in 18 years, inflation was steadily declining, and economic growth remained at an acceptable level. In his view, these factors created conditions for correcting the imbalance in the monetary policy transmission mechanism.

The regulator’s head also stressed that such a step requires market confidence. He linked it to the consistency of the central bank’s actions and market participants’ belief that the regulator is acting appropriately.

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