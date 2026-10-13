French presidential candidate Raphaël Glucksmann has announced the launch of a campaign aimed at uniting the fragmented left-wing forces ahead of next year's presidential election. On Monday, he said that “the battle begins.”

Campaign ahead of the election

Glucksmann has begun an effort to rally the left-wing camp, which France 24 describes as fragmented. The candidate's initiative is linked to the upcoming presidential election in France.

France 24 reported on Glucksmann's statement. The television channel also published a conversation with political scientist and Pantheon-Sorbonne University researcher Damien Leconte.

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Political scientist's assessment

Leconte noted that Glucksmann should be careful not to be perceived as “a new Macron.” In the researcher's view, such an image would not be advantageous for the candidate.

France 24 calls Glucksmann a presidential candidate who has launched a campaign to revive and unite the French left ahead of the election.

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