In Latvia, the head of the Financial Intelligence Service, Toms Platacis, will leave the service on December 11. His deputy for sanctions, Paulis Iļjenkovs, has also decided to leave the service and plans to finish work at the end of November, LSM English reports.

Latvia’s Financial Intelligence Service coordinates the implementation of international sanctions in the country. Its responsibilities also include preventing the Latvian financial system from being used for money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation.

Platacis plans to return to the private sector

Platacis explained the decision by his professional plans. He confirmed to the LETA agency that he intends to establish his own company specializing in combating money laundering. At the same time, he denied that his decision was related to difficulties in interacting with Interior Minister Janis Dombrova.

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According to Platacis, he informed colleagues and responsible officials of his intention back in the summer so that the service could plan its further work in advance. He also discussed with the interior minister the candidacy of a possible successor for the transition period until a permanent head of the service is selected.

The service’s work and successor

Platacis said that his priorities were ensuring the effectiveness and international recognition of Latvia’s anti-money laundering system. Among the main tasks, he named conducting Latvia’s sixth round of MONEYVAL mutual evaluation and establishing a centralized sanctions implementation function. In his view, these goals were achieved.

Platacis has worked at the Financial Intelligence Service since 2019, and in September 2023, Latvia’s Saeima elected him head of the institution for a five-year term. Iļjenkovs, who worked at the service for more than seven years, considered running for the position of its head. However, he decided to return to the private sector and resume work on his doctoral dissertation on international sanctions and combating money laundering.

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