House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has launched an investigation into allegations concerning the campaign of Democrat Mary Peltola. The matter concerns an alleged attempt to recruit a candidate with the same name as Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan for Alaska’s Senate election in order to draw away some of his votes.

Request for interviews

As The Hill reports, Comer sent letters to Peltola’s former campaign manager, Eliza Rios, and Democratic political operative Jared Kurtz. He asked them to provide personal transcribed interviews: Rios on November 5 and Kurtz on November 6.

The basis for the investigation was a report by The New York Times. According to the newspaper, Peltola’s campaign worked with national Democrats to find a person with the same name as her Republican opponent and put that person forward as a Senate candidate. Peltola’s campaign and national Democrats denied involvement.

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Republican reaction

Comer said that Democrats allegedly tried to mislead voters and influence the course of Alaska’s Senate election. President Donald Trump also wrote on Truth Social after The New York Times report that, in his view, Peltola should not be allowed to participate in the election.

The Hill notes that so-called ballot stacking — the practice of putting forward or recruiting several candidates to disperse votes — is common, including in Alaska’s nonpartisan top-four voting system. Republican strategists previously told the outlet that this practice is not illegal.

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