Google said that Russian-speaking hackers likely carried out the first fully automated cyberattack using artificial intelligence. According to the company, they targeted French websites in the media, entertainment and education sectors.

Automating the search for vulnerabilities

As Politico Europe reports, Google’s cyber threat analysis unit recorded the use of AI to fully automate the search for vulnerabilities and their exploitation without human involvement. The company said it had identified such a case for the first time.

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The attackers configured a series of AI agents that continuously compared software code before and after patches were installed, found vulnerabilities and automatically created ways to exploit them. Google described the hackers as Russian-speaking: Russian was used in the discovered technical documentation.

A possible turning point

Previously, even the most advanced AI models could not independently carry out cyberattacks from start to finish: they required the involvement of specialists who guided the systems’ work or corrected errors. Politico Europe notes that this case could become a turning point in the use of AI for cyberattacks. Until now, AI had mainly helped hackers accelerate attacks and select targets more precisely.

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