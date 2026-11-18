In Wrocław, Poland, players of the Poland national team commented on the future of head coach Jan Urban after a 1–1 draw with Sweden in the UEFA Nations League. The match concluded the Polish team’s campaign in the tournament. Interia Sport reports on the players’ statements in the mixed zone at Tarczyński Arena.

Zieliński’s position

Piotr Zieliński, who led the team onto the pitch wearing the captain’s armband due to Robert Lewandowski’s absence from the starting lineup, positively assessed his work with Urban. The Inter midfielder called the coach a good specialist and person, saying that he would like him to continue working with the national team.

At the same time, Zieliński noted that footballers partly influence the future of the coaching staff through their performances. According to him, the team gathers to win, must become stronger in March, and its participation in the Nations League gave it important experience.

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Comments from Szymański and Bednarek

Sebastian Szymański stated that during Jan Urban’s tenure, the Poland national team showed that it can play football, although it still needs to improve a great deal in certain aspects. He declined to predict the decision regarding the coach and added that he did not notice Urban having a particularly emotional attitude toward the match against Sweden.

Defender Jan Bednarek called speculation surrounding the coach natural in the absence of results. He stressed that the team believes it can emerge from the difficult period as a national team and a group of people, since all players aspire to achieve success.

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