Human rights organisation Global Rights Compliance (GRC) said that a network of intermediaries is operating in Russia, the aggressor state, offering companies workers from North Korea. According to ABC News, the investigation lasted nine months: GRC representatives, working undercover, communicated with members of the network, which the organisation says is run by Moscow businessman Vladimir Sokolov.

GRC claims that intermediaries charge companies a commission of 100,000 to 150,000 roubles for each North Korean worker. According to the organisation, these people may work up to 12 hours a day, six or seven days a week, and transfer most of their earnings to the North Korean regime.

Student visa scheme

The report says that North Korean citizens allegedly enter Russia on student visas, enrol at colleges they do not actually attend, and are then sent to enterprises. Since 2020, Russian legislation has allowed foreign students to work while studying.

According to GRC, such a scheme makes it possible to circumvent UN sanctions restrictions on the employment of North Korean citizens abroad while also depriving them of the protections of Russian labour law. The organisation also reported that before workers are sent to a company, it must be inspected by North Korean representatives.

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Sokolov did not respond to a request for comment, the report’s authors noted. Another businessman linked to the network denied the existence of a forced labour system, describing North Korean citizens as students undergoing practical training in production and the payments as academic scholarships.

Work for the war economy

GRC said it had identified North Korean workers at an aluminium enterprise that has contracts with major defence suppliers. The organisation also obtained photographs of workers at a food production facility where dry rations for Russian military personnel are made; GRC assumes that North Korean citizens may have packaged these rations.

According to an earlier assessment by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, North Korean workers abroad may have provided the regime with between $450 million and $800 million last year for its nuclear programme. The group estimated the total number of such workers worldwide at between 35,000 and 101,000, mainly in China and Russia.

The Council of the EU recently added Vladimir Sokolov to its sanctions list for facilitating activities that support North Korea’s weapons programmes, as well as for violating or circumventing UN sanctions. The restrictions provide for an asset freeze and a ban on entering the European Union.

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