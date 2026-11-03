Greenland’s parliament has approved an agreement with the United States and Denmark to strengthen security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic. Sixteen lawmakers voted in favor of the agreement, while seven abstained, Global News Canada reports.

Greater US military presence

The trilateral agreement paves the way for the deployment of more US bases in Greenland. Its goal is to strengthen the United States’ military presence on the island while keeping Greenland under Denmark’s control.

The agreement will also remain in effect if Greenland decides to gain independence in the future. The decision was made after several months of pressure from US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly called for Denmark’s autonomous territory to become part of the United States.

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Signing and ratification

US President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen signed the document in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Later this month, the agreement is to be discussed by the Danish parliament. It will enter into force after the necessary parliamentary procedures are completed in the Kingdom of Denmark together with Greenland.

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