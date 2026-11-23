Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again called on the United Kingdom to return the Parthenon Marbles, which are housed in the British Museum.

He stated that the return and reunification of these ancient artifacts is a national goal for Greece, and that their rightful place is in Athens, next to the temple for which they were created.

The sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, were removed more than 200 years ago by British diplomat Lord Elgin. Greece considers them to have been illegally removed, while the United Kingdom refuses to return the artifacts from the British Museum’s collection.

Source: Euronews

In Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis rejected the agreement framework proposed by the British Museum regarding the Parthenon Marbles.

Oxford University professor Alain Gorielli has cast doubt on the widely accepted explanation for the curves of the Parthenon in Athens, Greece, which claims they were created to correct optical illusions.

The Central Archaeological Council of Greece recommended against approving a temporary loan of 12 Parthenon sculptures from three Greek museums to the Liebig House Sculpture Collection in Frankfurt. The Council reviewed the request on September 1 and voted against it after learning that these artifacts were to be displayed alongside two sculptures on loan from the British Museum.

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