Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), responded to criticism over the appointment of Russian official Alexei Ferapontov—who is subject to Ukrainian sanctions—as his deputy. The agency’s director general denied that the decision was political in nature, calling it a routine personnel matter.

According to Grossi, appointing a citizen of a particular country to a leadership position in an international organization does not imply support for that country’s policies.

“When I appoint a person, I am not appointing a policy or rewarding a country,” he stated.

The IAEA director general emphasized that international organizations recruit experts from various countries, and their staff must act independently of national governments, in accordance with the UN Charter.

Grossi also noted that the position Ferapontov is set to assume was previously held by another Russian. According to him, that personnel decision did not generate such a public outcry at the time.

“This is a routine personnel matter,” the agency head stated.

At the same time, Grossi acknowledged that he understands the concerns arising from the appointment against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ferapontov is set to take on the role of Deputy Director General of the IAEA and head the Department of Nuclear Energy. Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs opposed this personnel decision.

The diplomatic agency emphasized that Ferapontov’s appointment to one of the agency’s highest positions could contribute to legitimizing the Russian occupation of Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

This was reported in an interview with Grossi by the BBC, excerpts of which were published by The Kyiv Independent.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga called the appointment of a sanctioned Russian official to the post of Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) absurd. The individual in question is a Russian national involved in attempts to legitimize the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, appointed Russian official Alexei Ferapontov as his deputy and head of the Department of Nuclear Energy. The decision was made despite objections from Ukraine, a number of Western countries, and appeals from international organizations.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy condemned the IAEA’s plans to appoint a Russian national subject to sanctions to a top position.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has spoken out against the possible appointment of Russian national Alexei Ferapontov as Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Ukrainian side considers this personnel decision unacceptable due to the official’s involvement in actions by Russian state agencies aimed at legitimizing the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

As a reminder, Alexei Likhachev, Director General of the Russian state corporation “Rosatom,” and Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, discussed the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Vienna, Austria. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will send missions to 19 electrical substations that are critical to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

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