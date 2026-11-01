The student group “High School Students!” stated that a campaign to block high schools will resume in France on Monday, November 2. Its leader, Pierre Surza, said the largest-scale actions are expected on Tuesday, although some educational institutions may be blocked on the first day after the two-week holidays, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Actions after the holidays

On October 31, hundreds of thousands of people, including high school pupils and students, took part in demonstrations across France. It was the third consecutive weekend of protests. The movement against rising prices emerged after several weeks of student actions over deteriorating learning conditions and inequality.

Sabrina Harbach, a representative of the Union Etudiante student union, also said on October 31 that blockades of universities and high schools would take place on Tuesday and Thursday.

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Response to the government’s proposals

The government had previously announced a number of measures in response to the protesters’ demands: replacing the university admissions platform and providing loans for the repair of school buildings. Students consider these proposals insufficient.

President Emmanuel Macron called for a calm resumption of classes, saying that young people had been heard. At the same time, Surza said that the president had not listened to the students. According to him, the proposed changes to the admissions platform do not solve the problem of a shortage of places in higher education, while reductions in class sizes would apply only to tenth-grade classes, although protesters demanded this for all age groups.

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