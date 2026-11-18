On November 19, 2026, Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto VI for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. More than 13 years have passed since the release of the previous numbered installment. During that time, GTA 5 has become one of the most successful games in history, and its online mode has evolved into a separate, long-standing business.

In Ukraine, GTA 6 will become available at midnight on November 19. Publisher Take-Two has already announced that pre-orders are exceeding its initial expectations. There are high financial expectations for the new installment, even though its development took years and repeatedly forced the company to revise its plans.

UA.News explains how GTA 6 went from its initial concept to its release, why its launch was postponed twice, what figures are being cited for production and marketing costs, and whether the new game will be able to replicate the commercial success of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

How Rockstar Created GTA 6: From Project Americas to Modern-Day Vice City

The development story of GTA 6 began long before the first official announcement. In 2015, a small group of Rockstar employees traveled to Miami to study the city, its architecture, local culture, and surrounding areas. According to studio executives speaking to The Guardian, at this stage the project was called Project Americas and had a much broader geographical scope than the game that was eventually released.

The initial concept encompassed large swaths of North and South America. Eventually, the developers abandoned this idea and focused the story on the fictional state of Leonida. Its central location is Vice City, a modern version of the city players remember from the 2002 game GTA: Vice City. Florida served as the basis for the new world: major cities, tourist areas, coastlines, islands, highways, and wetlands.

However, the timeline starting in 2015 also includes earlier research. At that time, Rockstar’s main team was working on *Red Dead Redemption 2*, which was released in October 2018. After its completion, a significant portion of the team moved on to GTA 6. It was then that the new project received significantly more resources. Rockstar consolidated the work of various studios on a shared open world, where numerous systems had to be coordinated with one another.

In February 2022, the company officially confirmed for the first time that the next Grand Theft Auto was in active development. At that point, Rockstar had not yet revealed any characters or the game’s title. In September of that same year, one of the most high-profile incidents in the project’s history occurred: following an unauthorized breach of the studio’s systems, dozens of videos from early builds of GTA 6 leaked online. In the footage, viewers saw unfinished scenes, gameplay mechanics being tested, and technical elements of the upcoming game.

Rockstar was finally able to fully unveil GTA 6 on its own terms in December 2023, when it released the first trailer. It showcased Vice City, Leonida’s criminal underworld, and the main character, Lucia. Jason became the second central character. The story revolves around a criminal duo who, after a botched heist, find themselves caught up in dangerous events.

Compared to GTA 5, the approach to the main characters has changed here. In the 2013 game, players could switch between Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, whose stories gradually intersected. In GTA 6, the focus is on the relationship between Lucia and Jason. According to the developers, players will be able to influence the development of their relationship, and certain plot situations will depend on how the characters interact with one another.

Another difference lies in the level of detail in the environment. During pre-release demonstrations, journalists were shown how residents react to the characters’ interactions, talk among themselves, and adjust their behavior based on events around them. Rockstar is trying to bring the same level of attention to detail to a large modern city that it previously demonstrated in Red Dead Redemption 2. To achieve this, the developers had to create not just additional objects, but new interactions between them.

Why GTA 6 Was Delayed Twice and How the Release Dates Changed

After the release of the first trailer, Rockstar planned to launch GTA 6 in 2025. No specific date was given at the time, but that was enough for gamers and investors to start preparing for the big release. In May 2025, the studio changed its plans. The release was postponed to May 26, 2026, with the decision explained as necessitated by the need for additional refinement.

Six months later, a second postponement occurred. On November 6, 2025, Rockstar announced a new date—November 19, 2026. The company again attributed the delay to work on the game’s quality and final polish. From the initial 2025 announcement to the current release, the wait has effectively been extended by about another year.

In October 2026, Bloomberg published an in-depth article on the development of GTA 6, featuring interviews with Rockstar executives. Their accounts suggest that, at the time of the first trailer, the studio was indeed aiming for a 2025 launch. Later, the team informed management that they would not be able to complete the project by the original deadline.

The reason for the lengthy development process is well explained by the very nature of open-world gameplay. In a typical story scene, the developer has a general idea of where the character will be and what the player will see. In GTA, a player can veer off course, steal a car, start a chase, or begin interacting with random NPCs. Each of these actions triggers other systems—police behavior, traffic, animations, physics, and the reactions of the environment.

For Rockstar, delaying major releases has become standard practice. GTA 5 was originally planned for spring 2013 but was released in September. Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced for fall 2017, later pushed back to spring 2018, and finally released on October 26, 2018. Both games went on to set sales records, so the studio continues to follow an approach in which completing a large-scale project takes precedence over the initial schedule.

The lengthy development process also raises questions about work organization. Following the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar faced criticism over excessive overtime. The company subsequently announced changes to its production processes. However, ahead of the release of GTA 6, a vote on union recognition is underway at its UK offices, and a labor dispute following the layoff of some employees has become the subject of legal proceedings.

How Much Did GTA 6 Cost, and How Does Its Budget Compare to GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2?

The cost of GTA 6 became a topic of discussion even before the game’s release. According to estimates by Reuters and industry analysts, Rockstar may have spent over $1 billion on the project. A figure of $2 billion was also circulating online. However, in an October interview with Bloomberg, Rockstar’s head of publishing, Jennifer Colbe, dismissed claims that the game’s development cost more than $1.5 billion. The company did not disclose the exact amount.

The scale of the expenses is primarily due to the length of production and the number of specialists involved. Programmers, world designers, artists, screenwriters, animators, voice actors, sound engineers, and testers are all working on Rockstar’s latest blockbuster. Part of the team creates story missions, while others work on the behavior of city residents, transportation, physics, weather, and technical tools.

What makes GTA 6 unique is that all these elements must function simultaneously within a vast open world. Rockstar spends money not only on creating individual locations but also on integrating them into a single system. Another major expense is years of testing, optimization for consoles, and preparing the project for a mass launch.

For comparison, in 2013, the Scottish publication The Scotsman estimated the development and marketing costs of GTA 5 at £170 million, which at the time was equivalent to approximately $265 million. The game was in development for about five years, and its primary platforms at launch were the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The team created the vast city of Los Santos, three storylines, dozens of vehicles, and numerous side activities.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was an even more expensive production. According to industry estimates, its development and marketing may have cost approximately $370–540 million. The game was in development for about eight years, involving various Rockstar studios. A significant portion of the resources was spent on realistically rendering the natural environment, village life, animal behavior, and non-player characters.

If we compare these estimates, GTA 6 could be several times more expensive than GTA 5 and significantly more expensive than Red Dead Redemption 2. This demonstrates just how much the scale of major game productions has changed over the past decade. At the same time, both of Rockstar’s previous games have shown that massive investments can generate profits for many years after release.

GTA 6 Marketing: How Rockstar Turned Trailers into Global Events

Promotion for GTA 6 began long before pre-orders opened. Rockstar traditionally limits the amount of official material released about its biggest projects. This strategy turns each trailer into a separate news event that is discussed by gaming media, bloggers, and social media users.

The first trailer, released in December 2023, was a prime example. According to Take-Two, the video garnered over 93 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours, setting a record among non-music videos. The main topics of discussion were the return to Vice City, the main characters, and the detail of the urban environment.

The second trailer, released on May 6, 2025, reached an even larger audience. According to the publisher, the video garnered over 475 million views across various platforms within 24 hours. Rockstar used this trailer to introduce players more thoroughly to Lucia and Jason, as well as to the locations where the story would unfold.

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In 2026, the company gradually transitioned from individual announcements to a full-scale pre-launch campaign. Pre-orders opened in June, and on August 27, an extended presentation of GTA 6 was released. It was first shown on Netflix, after which the video appeared on Rockstar’s official YouTube channel and website. This allowed the company to reach not only the traditional gaming audience but also users of a major streaming platform.

The next step was the release trailer on October 15. At the same time, Rockstar promoted the official soundtrack, in-game radio station music, themed clothing collections, and merchandise. The company uses the recognizable image of Vice City as a separate brand that can be promoted even among people who do not plan to buy the game on release day.

On November 21, Rockstar, in collaboration with PlayStation, will host a special music festival in Miami. The city that served as the primary inspiration for Vice City is thus becoming part of the promotional campaign. The event will feature performances by artists associated with the game’s official soundtrack.

The commercial aspect of the campaign also differs from previous installments. In the U.S., the standard edition of GTA 6 costs $79.99, while the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99. The more expensive edition offers additional in-game content. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S have been confirmed for launch, while a separate release date for PC has not yet been announced.

Will GTA 6 surpass the success of GTA 5, and how much will Take-Two earn?

The previous installment in the series remains the most important commercial benchmark for GTA 6. Grand Theft Auto V was released on September 17, 2013, and set records almost immediately. According to official information from Take-Two, retail sales of the game exceeded $800 million in the first 24 hours and reached $1 billion in just three days.

But that wasn’t the end of GTA 5’s commercial success. Rockstar re-released the game for the next generations of PlayStation and Xbox, as well as for personal computers. As a result, a single project spanned several generations of gaming hardware and continued to sell even ten years after its release.

According to Take-Two’s latest quarterly report, as of November 2026, GTA 5 had surpassed 230 million copies sold and shipped to retail channels. This makes it one of the most successful video games in history.

GTA Online played a significant role in this success. The multiplayer mode regularly received new missions, heists, vehicles, real estate, and other features. Players could purchase in-game currency with real money. In this way, Rockstar created a model in which revenue comes not only from the sale of the initial copy of the game but also from the audience’s ongoing activity.

Red Dead Redemption 2 also performed exceptionally well, although it followed a different business model. In the first three days after its launch in October 2018, the game generated over $725 million in retail sales. By 2026, its total sales had exceeded 85 million copies. The Western became an example of how a large-scale narrative game can remain commercially successful for years thanks to the quality of its world and sustained audience interest.

For GTA 6, Rockstar is attempting to combine these two approaches: the mass appeal of the modern GTA crime world and the level of detail the company perfected in Red Dead Redemption 2. In the coming days, launch sales will be the key indicator, but equally important for the financial outcome will be how long players remain engaged after completing the main story.

On November 9, 2026, Take-Two’s management reported that pre-orders for GTA 6 significantly exceeded the company’s previous expectations. The publisher anticipates record financial results in fiscal year 2027, which ends on March 31, 2027.

The quarter from October to December 2026, when the game is set to launch, will be particularly telling. Take-Two forecasts $3.35–3.5 billion in net bookings for that period. The results from this period will provide the best indication of how quickly the new installment will begin to recoup its investment.

Initial sales figures will show whether GTA 6 has managed to surpass the record-breaking launch of GTA 5. But the true scale of its success will become clear later—when Rockstar reveals its future plans for the game’s development and Take-Two publishes its financial results following the release.

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