California Governor Announces Commutation of All Death Sentences in the State — NBC News

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his intention to commute the death sentences of 548 inmates to other forms of punishment. He explained the decision by stating his belief that the state has no moral right to take people’s lives.

“I am making this decision because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killings are incompatible with California’s values,” Newsom wrote in an open letter to the state’s residents. He also called this move one of the most difficult decisions of his entire political career.

The governor emphasized that those sentenced to death have inflicted unspeakable suffering on their victims, their families, and their communities. At the same time, he stated that, as governor, he had come to the conclusion that the state has no moral right to take their lives.

According to the governor’s office, the decision affects 548 inmates—529 men and 19 women. However, the California Supreme Court’s approval is required to commute sentences in cases where inmates have more than one conviction for serious crimes. This requirement applies to 382 inmates.

The last execution in California took place on January 17, 2006. In 2019, Newsom, a long-time opponent of the death penalty, imposed a moratorium on executions in the state.

The decision was announced on the eve of the end of his term as governor. Newsom has led California for eight years and is set to leave office in January 2027. He is also mentioned as a potential Democratic candidate in the U.S. presidential election.

Source: NBC News

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