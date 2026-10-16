Governor of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Faisal Karim Kundi has ordered action against those responsible for the roof collapse at a private school in the Dir Colony area of Peshawar. At least 30 children and a female teacher were killed in the tragedy, which occurred on Thursday, while more than 50 others were injured, The Express Tribune reports.

School details

During a meeting chaired by the governor, the Peshawar commissioner said that the school owner had leased a 16-marla plot of land for 10 years and built the educational institution’s premises there. The school was registered in 2026, but its administration did not comply with the established standard operating procedures.

Kundi called for identifying and inspecting buildings constructed without approved plans. He noted that tehsil municipal administrations can inspect structures in the city and monitor compliance with building regulations.

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Safety requirements

The governor instructed the relevant departments to ensure strict compliance with safety requirements in the establishment of private schools and the construction of their premises. He also demanded stronger enforcement of registration rules and safety requirements for private educational institutions.

The authorities must take action against schools operating without registration certificates and determine appropriate penalties for violations. Kundi instructed officials to prepare new legislation to regulate private schools and submit a report within 15 days. He also stressed the need for transparent management and effective oversight of such institutions.

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