In Texas, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott conceded defeat in the gubernatorial election to Democrat Gina Hinojosa. Her victory returns the state governor’s office to Democrats for the first time since 1995, Anadolu Agency reports.

Vote counting continues

Abbott said he called Hinojosa and congratulated her after reviewing the results in all Texas counties. According to him, although some votes still need to be counted, mathematically he can no longer win the election.

The Republican also said he would assist Hinojosa and her team during the transition period. Abbott had served as governor since January 20, 2015. In his speech, he said that he was most proud of the opportunity to serve as governor of Texas for 12 years.

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Trump’s statement

US President Donald Trump said in a post on the Truth Social platform that Abbott would not have lost the election if, during the final six months of his political career, he had not become what Trump described as a RINO — a Republican in name only. Trump also wrote that Abbott had returned to his original formula and that this, according to the president, “looked unattractive.”

According to US media reports, Democrats also won the governorships of Iowa and Ohio: Rob Sand and Amy Acton defeated their Republican opponents, respectively.

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