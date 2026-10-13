Hyundai Motor Group plans to invest $15.5 billion in India between 2026 and 2032. The funds will be directed toward expanding production, developing new automotive technologies, research infrastructure and local supply chains, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Seven-year plan

The investment program covers 2026–2032. The group also plans to establish a dedicated investment entity in India. According to the company, the plan is intended to increase the production capacity of Hyundai Motor India and Kia India in order to substantially boost vehicle output.

The investment was announced after a meeting between the executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 13.

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Research and production

The group intends to invest about $700 million in an Indian research and development center, including a vehicle test track. This is part of a plan to develop next-generation automotive technologies.

Hyundai Motor Group employs more than 24,000 people in India. The company said the investment would create additional jobs in manufacturing, research, engineering and supply chains, but did not specify their number.

The group’s current combined annual production capacity in India exceeds 1.4 million vehicles: 824,000 at Hyundai facilities in Chennai, 170,000 at the plant in Pune, and 431,000 at the Kia site in Anantapur.

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