How does Yurash’s Orthodox faith shape his views on God, war and religious freedom

Independent Journalist and DLH Coordinator Scott Douglas Jacobsen interviews Sviatoslav Yurash about God, Orthodox Christianity, his rejection of atheism, and the meaning of revolution and war. Yurash discusses the Trinity, scripture, prayer for the dead, religious freedom, ancestral traditions, passing religious and moral values to children, fatherhood, church cooperation, Vatican authority, political participation, and Ukrainian unity, while explaining how faith shapes his personal and political outlook.

Sviatoslav Yurash is a Ukrainian parliamentarian born in Lviv on February 16, 1996. Elected to parliament in 2019 as No. 27 on the Servant of the People party’s list, he was recorded as non-party at the time of election and became the youngest member of the ninth Verkhovna Rada. He organized Euromaidan communications, worked with international media, served in Ukraine’s armed forces, and chairs the parliamentary subcommittee on relations with and protection of the rights and interests of Ukrainians abroad. His military service has included the 24th Separate Assault Battalion “Aidar.”

God and the Rejection of Atheism

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: To start it off, what is God to you?

Sviatoslav Yurash: He is the reason for all, and he is the meaning of all. He is that which will be understood, but that which provides understanding, that is not rationalized. And I wish I were a better theologian.

When I talk with people who knew me in my militant atheist phase, I try to explain it well, using words like universe, destiny, cosmos, and all that. You can talk about these ideas, so you can go back to the foundations of how your ancestors understood it all and talk about the reason for all phenomena that God is.

Jacobsen: When you were a militant atheist, what was God to you?

Yurash: Something to be discarded, something to be overcome, something to be pushed aside for the bright future that early twenty-first-century atheist prophets like Christopher Hitchens, Richard Dawkins, and many others provided.

Jacobsen: How do you feel looking back at that period of your life, knowing where you are now?

Yurash: Sad, sad. I wish I had asked the questions not in anger or rejection, but to find what you can never have enough of: understanding. And I wish I had asked those questions of people who had gone through all these battles. So I was not so much asking for understanding; I was searching for battle, as almost every teenage boy does.

Now I yearn for that understanding, and I don’t think it's something to be gained, but something to be lived. And that understanding must be united with all that past generations have combined: an understanding of Alpha and Omega.

The Trinity and Scripture

Jacobsen: How do you connect Jesus Christ, God, and Scripture?

Yurash: Well, God is Alpha and Omega, and Jesus Christ is God. Again, we are children of Isaiah. We believe in the Trinity. That is, it’s not just about God and Jesus Christ; it’s also the Holy Spirit. They are one.

And when this wave of understanding comes upon you, you must humble yourself before it all, trying, through the effort to live by the word described in Scripture, described in the Bible, brought together in the Bible, to live your life in a way that thanks him for all that you have received and spreads his glory into this world of ours.

But again, I am no theologian. I must apologize. I wish you had interviewed my father, who has spent his whole life studying religions. I spent half of my youth battling religiosity, and I spent a good chunk deconstructing, in my search for meaning, all these youthful banalities that I had assembled.

War, Orthodox Faith, and Remembrance

Jacobsen: How did revolution and war expose a value vacuum for you at that time?

Yurash: They showed me that explaining all of it by just happenstance, or banalities, or accidents, is not enough. One must search for something deeper, something greater, something that can provide more understanding of these events and their history. And with that, religion helps.

With that, especially the religion that is fundamental to me, my family, and the path that brought me into existence, Orthodox Christianity is the best approach because it explains so much, not just about the present, but about the past and the future.

Jacobsen: Most Ukrainians know someone who has been injured, killed, or displaced during the war. How do you feel grateful for survival and the opportunity to continue serving during the war?

Yurash: I think about these Ukrainians and what they dreamt of, and they certainly dreamt of Ukraine continuing its path, continuing to have its liberty and freedom, continuing, in its hard way, on the path to a better life. Trying to bring those dreams into existence feels like honouring these people.

As far as religion is concerned, that’s exactly the joy of the Orthodox tradition. It provides all these small things that actually are far greater and far deeper than the immediate matter.

When you get the candles in the church, when you light them, when you remember and pray for these people, when you ask that they have a better life in the world they're in now, you feel that immediate reality of respect, that you are at least serving them. Even if you cannot reach them, you can at least ask all the almighty forces around you to give them what they wanted, and to give them that which God is, love, in that other world into which they have now moved.

Defending Ukraine and Religious Freedom

Jacobsen: Biblically, why is the defence of Ukraine not simply an acceptable thing, but a necessary thing to do?

Yurash: I wish my father were here to answer that. He has a little know-how and could quote you the exact Scripture and the exact points.

But biblically, when you think about the fact that what we are fighting for is freedom and freedom of worship, the Russians are making clear in every single place they capture that they do not respect any worship except the kind they themselves practise and they themselves control.

Ukrainians of all denominations have stood together to defend the freedom, in the context of Christian faith, to worship in any way they wish, whether Protestant, Roman Catholic, Greek Catholic, this kind of Orthodox, or that kind of Orthodox.

All of this comes from the fact that Ukrainians are free to pursue worship. And that is something that Ukrainians of all denominations come together around. Institutions like the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations have a clear perspective on what is happening: Ukraine should keep fighting for these freedoms, because they give Ukrainians the right to exist and continue in the mighty way they have been brought together, worshipping the Almighty.

Interfaith Cooperation and Ukrainian Statehood

Jacobsen: How do you bring together Christians, Jews, and Muslims within Ukraine while opposing postmodernist forces?

Yurash: It’s not so much opposing postmodernist forces. It’s about asking for respect for the institutions that Ukrainians of all denominations, faiths, and ethnicities have built over millennia. And when you join together in that request for respect, you find so many commonalities among these perspectives, going back to Abraham, that it’s easy to explain yourself to Ukrainians and the world.

Because again, when these church leaders come together in Congress or the European Parliament, they certainly shock, because they have completely opposing perspectives and still come together in support of Ukraine, its liberties, and its ambitions for an independent future.

It shows that, again, not just the political class or institutions, but also churches are coming together to defend what is most sacred: the freedom to live in our own state, no matter our perspectives, our religion, our politics, and all that.

God’s Will and Ancestral Traditions

Jacobsen: How do you interpret God’s will in your life?

Yurash: I wish I had the Protestant freedom to interpret these matters. I try to ask the priest I confess to at each Sunday service. And again, when I read the Bible, I catch at least a glimpse of that fundamental respect that gave all my ancestors the will to live and survive through whatever trials they faced, and I share that same will.

Jacobsen: What was the process of the deconstruction of religion leading back to religion? In other words, going back, in some sense, to your fatherly and ancestral lineage?

Yurash: Well, it is about looking at the banality of these methods. And if I can find an easy metaphor, it’s like when you look at a house, you point out that it’s made of windows and walls and bricks and wood, instead of looking at the magnificence of a completed house that was created for everybody to enjoy the sight of, live in, and build amazing stories in.

And again, it’s the banality of teenage years to point out that it’s not only the complete creation, but a collection of these materials, that made it real.

And ruminating about this, talking about this, thinking about this is certainly something that has transformed my perspective. Realizing the art and genius of all these institutions, and their fundamental role in both my nation and the lives of everyone living as their ancestors did, and accepting traditions that survived all the horrors of the past.

Jacobsen: In reflecting on that, could you see the militant atheist period as, in some sense, a spiritually rootless period of your life?

Yurash: I tried to uproot all these fundamentals, and I failed, of course. Because when you fight God, he wins. I was the prodigal son who, again, returned to the father, if I can make that comparison.

The Natural Order and Human Progress

Jacobsen: What is the natural order of things?

Yurash: It is not for me to define the natural order of things. I’m by no means a naturalist or a theologian speaking of the spiritual matter of things. The matter of things is the world getting better.

The world, generation after generation, is becoming ever more livable, ever more joyful, ever more free. Honestly, the Founding Fathers of America wrote a wonderful document that brings together these ideas of the pursuit of happiness. It epitomizes what I wish for my nation, as much as it did for the new American project at the time.

Passing Religious and Moral Values to Children

Jacobsen: How do you intend to pass religious and moral values to children, and how do you actually do that now? What’s an appropriate way to pass religious and moral values to children?

Yurash: To talk with them, to bring them to the tradition, tell them about how it all came about, how it all happened that they are there, and about the utter ignorance that we have about the previous generations, but the understanding that they all partook in all that tradition that is encompassed in the religion that gives them everything today.

But again, that’s my pain about not being a theologian: trying to summarize it exactly, especially on the go, as I am right now, and my pain that we are not sitting down for a coffee to discuss this in more detail.

So my pain about the political reality is that we’re all selecting zingers and trying to find quotations that easily summarize. Still, too many books have been written on these topics, and they're fundamental subjects.

I mean, when you think about it, Aquinas, or the Greek scholars who are foundational for Orthodoxy. It’s something that I can never manage in my banality.

Christian Cooperation in Government

Jacobsen: How do you get Christian cooperation within government across traditional divides?

Yurash: Well, you speak about the importance of institutions, and everybody who has grown up in Ukraine, in a village or a city, knows the centrality of the church, knows about gathering together at Easter or Christmas, and trying to find that community far more meaningful than banalities.

And through that, it's easy to bring the priests and hierarchs of the church to express their opinions on various matters. And especially in the context of institutions like the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations, when you have all these hierarchs, they disagree on so much. But when they agree on something, it certainly makes everyone listen, and they can certainly explain themselves far better than I can, to show their opinions on all of these subjects.

The Vatican’s Moral Authority

Jacobsen: What moral authority does the Vatican bring in a wartime context? What is its importance?

Yurash: Well, that question is best directed to Catholics. I am not one. They make a Pope's infallibility, a Pope's authority, an absolute foundation of that church, and it is better for them to answer the question.

If I can speculate from my brief, well, not so brief, but my small experience studying in Catholic school, as well as living in a town where Catholicism of different stripes is still the biggest religion around, it is the connection that made the West what it is nowadays. That is, the Church is far older than any of the European states, not to mention European ideals.

That is why that institution has awesome authority. And again, apostolic succession points to the fact that it is the Holy Ghost that drives all these hierarchs to decide who is the Pope; hence, he has the authority. That is the argument for them, if I can, in my most banal, simplified way, summarize that.

Religious Freedom and Political Participation

Jacobsen: How do you separate politics from spiritual values? In other words, the necessity of protecting spiritual values, whether or not the winds of politics are flowing one way or another.

Yurash: Well, to me, when you want to summarize a global discussion on this matter, there is freedom of religion, and there is freedom from religion. Too many in Eastern Europe can point to the horrors when the Soviets ruled, and they were trying to impose freedom from religion in every realm. That leads to immense pain, immense suffering, destruction, and that is something that certainly makes people lose one of the foundations for their lives.

So it's not freedom from religion that should be pursued, but freedom of religion. That is, people should be able to live and defend those fundamental values they have inherited or chosen. And that's the sort of freedom that I would like Ukraine to have as well.

And our constitution very much establishes that freedom. It does not prohibit, say, priests or people of church values from taking part in politics, engaging in political endeavours, or expressing their opinions. It very much allows everybody, whether religious or secular, to express their opinion, to defend their opinion.

Fatherhood and the Meaning of Life

Jacobsen: How has becoming a father changed your perspective on your holy father?

Yurash: On my own father or holy father?

Jacobsen: Well, I guess we should do heavenly father, holy father, actual biological father.

Yurash: Well, it's impossible to try and summarize in words, but when you have a child, it feels like you have actually opened the meaning of your life. You are realizing that which is fundamental. It doesn't mean that you will be perfect at it, but you have all the reasons in the world to strive towards that perfection which you witness being born.

And every single year, you are just trying to pursue that and make that perfection reach further than you have.

Ukrainian Unity and the Path to Victory

Jacobsen: What does Ukrainian politics need now? Unity.

Yurash: Historically, Ukraine’s undoing was that we were spending too much time fighting each other while we were being destroyed. This is the time in which that unity was still found, despite all our disagreements in every single realm: in politics, in churches, in the army, in society. And through that unity, Ukraine has been able to withstand the onslaught of the Russian behemoth into this fifth year of the full-scale invasion.

So the way to continue that, all the way to victory, is through continuing the unity. And remembering that the Russians have very clear plans for all of us. We have seen those plans in what we have discovered in every single part of Ukraine, and in all the stories about every single time Ukrainians lost statehood, when whichever conqueror was there had the freedom to do whatever they wanted with us.

Jacobsen: The end. Thank you very much for your time again.

Yurash: Wonderful. Wonderful. Great speaking with you. Till soon.

Jacobsen: Thank you. Likewise.

Author

Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Coordinator at Diplomatic Legal Hub and a Canadian journalist, publisher, editor, and interviewer whose work explores diplomacy, law, human rights, science, secularism, culture, and contemporary international affairs.

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