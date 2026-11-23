NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte cautioned against creating a separate European army in addition to national forces and NATO.

In his view, this could complicate coordination and slow down decision-making in the event of a Russian attack.

“What I would caution against is a situation where all states have their own armies that cooperate within NATO, and on top of that, another large European structure is created. Because if Putin attacks, it would take us two or three weeks just to agree on who is responsible for what—and it’s entirely possible that he’ll reach Rotterdam before we even reach an agreement,” Rutte said.

He emphasized that NATO already has an integrated command and control system that allows allies to act as a single entity in the event of the invocation of Article 5 of the Alliance.

The Secretary General also urged against dividing Europe into an eastern flank and the rest of the countries, since modern Russian missiles are capable of reaching virtually all European capitals. According to him, missiles would reach Lisbon, Rome, or The Hague only five minutes later than they would reach Tallinn, Warsaw, or Helsinki.

“Let me say once again to everyone here who is not from the eastern flank: I have news for you. You, too, are on the eastern flank. These latest Russian missiles take only five minutes longer to reach Lisbon, Rome, or The Hague—my hometown—than they do to reach Tallinn, Warsaw, or Helsinki,” Rutte said.

“So we’re all here on the eastern flank. Let’s put an end to this debate about whether you’re on the eastern flank or not. We’re all on the eastern flank,” the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

Source: Radio Free Europe.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assured that the Alliance is ready to defend every centimeter of Polish territory. His statement came after the Polish side reported yet another violation of the country’s airspace the day before.

As a reminder, NATO plans to present a defense strategy against Russia in Poland — Interia.

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Russian army has lost more than 40,000 soldiers each month in recent months, either killed or seriously wounded. For comparison, he cited U.S. casualties in Vietnam: approximately 56,000 American service members died there over the course of 14 years of war.

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