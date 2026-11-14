Poland national team coach Jan Urban has named the team's starting lineup for the away match against Romania in the fifth round of Nations League Division B. The meeting will take place on November 14 at 20:45 in Bucharest. Poland captain Robert Lewandowski was included in the starting eleven, Interia Sport reports.

Lewandowski to play from the opening minutes

Bartłomiej Drągowski will start the match in Poland's goal. Matt Cash, Jakub Kiwior, Kacper Potulski and Oskar Kubjak will play in defence. Marcel Reguła, Wiktor Nowak, Sebastian Szymański, Karol Świderski and Nicola Zalewski will play in midfield, while Lewandowski will lead the attack.

The Polish team have personnel losses ahead of the game. Goalkeeper Marcin Bułka was not called up to the national team due to his health condition. Przemysław Frankowski, who became unavailable after arriving at the team's training camp, was replaced by Arkadiusz Pyrka. Piotr Zieliński will miss the match due to a cold and a foot injury, while Jan Bednarek will not play because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The teams' tournament situation

After four matches, the Poland national team have four points. Before the game against Romania, the Poles were four points behind second place in the group and retained a chance to continue fighting for it. Romania were in last place and needed points to avoid the play-offs to retain their place in Division B.

In the previous match between these teams, Poland defeated Romania 6:0. Radu Drăgușin received a red card in the 22nd minute, while Lewandowski scored a hat-trick.

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