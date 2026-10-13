In Japan, the number of municipalities where foreign residents account for more than 5% of the population increased 2.5-fold, from 53 in 2020 to 132 according to the results of the 2025 census. Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs show that the foreign population is growing not only in major cities and industrial areas, but also in rural areas with developed tourism and agricultural sectors, The Japan Times reports.

Record number of foreign residents

Japan’s foreign resident population reached a record 3.84 million people, or 3.1% of the country’s total population. Compared with the 2020 census, this figure increased by around 40%; at that time, 2.74 million foreign nationals lived in the country.

The number of prefectures with municipalities where foreign residents account for more than 5% rose from 17 to 27. Miyagi and Hyogo prefectures were among those included on the list for the first time. In Hokkaido, the number of such municipalities increased from five to 22.

Growth in rural areas

The highest share of foreign residents, 26.5%, was recorded in the town of Kawakami in Nagano Prefecture, where many foreign workers are employed in growing the local specialty crop, lettuce. In 2020, the figure stood at 19%.

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In the village of Shimukappu in Hokkaido, the share of foreign residents nearly doubled, reaching 21.7%. A local government representative linked this to increased hiring of foreigners after a resort complex opened in 2017 and required staff to serve overseas visitors.

In 21 municipalities, the share of foreign residents exceeded 10%, while in four it exceeded 20%. This is the first census to record Japanese municipalities where foreigners make up more than one-fifth of the population. In 65 of Japan’s 1,741 municipalities, growth in the foreign population offset a decline in the number of Japanese residents, ensuring overall population growth.

The share of Chinese nationals among the country’s foreign residents fell from 28.5% to 24%, although they remained the largest group. At the same time, the share of residents from Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam and Indonesia, increased.

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