Japan has declared a state of emergency in cyberspace following attacks on more than 20 major companies

Japan has faced a massive wave of cyberattacks, putting the personal data of tens of millions of customers at risk. Over the past few weeks, more than 20 major companies have reported system breaches. Masaaki Taira, head of Japan’s National Cybersecurity Strategy Headquarters (NCSH), stated that the country is in a state of “cyberspace emergency.”

The attacks have affected various sectors of the economy—from retail chains and restaurants to hospitals and government agencies.

In particular, Japanese railway operator JR East warned of a possible leak of 1.67 million email addresses from its reservation system. The car-sharing service Times Car reported the likely theft of data from 6.6 million accounts.

Of particular concern is that Times Car user profiles contained digital photos of driver’s licenses. According to experts, such images can fetch approximately 25 yen (about $0.15) each on the dark web.

In light of the threat of personal data leaks, the Financial Services Agency of Japan has urged banks not to accept driver’s licenses when opening accounts and to use documents with chips for identification. This specifically refers to passports and MyNumber national ID cards.

Japan’s Minister of Cybersecurity, Toshiharu Furukawa, called the situation “very critical.”

At the same time, no direct link has yet been established between the current wave of cyberattacks in Japan and the use of artificial intelligence. However, cybercriminals are increasingly using AI, as this technology makes it easier and faster to hack into systems—a process that previously required significant time and specialized knowledge.

This week, the South Korean president also stated that there is evidence of artificial intelligence being used in cyberattacks on local banks.

Masaki Hiraoka, managing director of Blackpanda, a company specializing in cybersecurity, explained that AI can expand hackers’ capabilities and make even those services vulnerable that were not previously considered attractive targets.

“When AI takes over part of the process, a small group of hackers can target significantly more systems. Smaller services, which previously weren’t worth the effort to attack, may also become attractive targets,” noted Masaki Hiraoka.

The Financial Times reported on the situation, citing a statement from the NCSH.

As a reminder, Chinese hackers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in internet-connected devices, according to the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

The Bank of Korea and three state-owned lenders recorded 1,024,478 cyberattack attempts in the first nine months of 2026. This is 9.6% more than in all of 2025, when 934,858 such incidents were recorded.

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