Japan scrambled fighters after three Chinese military aircraft — two drones and a reconnaissance aircraft — flew through international airspace between Japanese islands toward the Pacific Ocean and later returned in the direction of mainland China. The South China Morning Post reported this, citing Japan’s Joint Staff Office.

Aircraft and drone routes

The BZK-005 reconnaissance drone and the Y-9 reconnaissance aircraft took off from the East China Sea, flew through the Miyako Strait between Okinawa’s main island and Miyako Island, and continued into the Pacific Ocean. They then headed toward mainland China.

Another aircraft, the TB-001 reconnaissance-strike drone, flew between Yonaguni Island and Taiwan. It travelled northeast toward waters near Amami-Oshima Island, then turned and passed through the Miyako Strait in the direction of China.

Keen Sword drills and ship movements

The flights took place on the day joint Japanese-US Keen Sword exercises began. The drills will continue until October 29 at several sites in Japan. About 45,000 personnel from the Japan Self-Defense Forces and 12,000 US troops are expected to take part in the maneuvers.

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During the exercises, Japanese Type 25 surface-to-ship missiles will be deployed at a training ground in southern Kyushu. This will be the first deployment of these missiles outside their garrison in Kumamoto Prefecture since they were delivered there earlier this year. Their stated range is approximately 1,000 kilometers.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense also reported the movement of seven Chinese military vessels. In particular, the reconnaissance ship Yuhengxing was moving through the Osumi Strait into the Pacific Ocean, while Kaiyangxing passed through the Miyako Strait. The Japanese military also detected the destroyer Qiqihar and the combat support ship Hulunhu, which is intended to supply aircraft carrier strike groups.

Earlier, Japan reported that the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, accompanied by three escort ships, passed through the Miyako Strait into the Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, a US carrier strike group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Yokosuka and is expected to join Keen Sword.

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