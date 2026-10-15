Japan raises travel warning for part of Saudi Arabia — The Japan Times

According to The Japan Times, Japan’s Foreign Ministry raised its travel advisory level for northern and western areas of Saudi Arabia from Level 1 to Level 2. In Japan’s four-level system, Level 1 calls for caution, while Level 2 advises against non-essential travel.

Level 2 or higher across the country

Following the change announced on Wednesday, all of Saudi Arabia is under a Level 2 or higher advisory from Japan’s foreign ministry. Thus, Japan has set at least a level advising against travel without urgent need for all regions of the kingdom.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Houthi attacks

The ministry linked the revision of the level to an intensification of attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen, whom the publication describes as pro-Iranian. As of Wednesday, the Japanese ministry said it had no information about Japanese citizens affected by these attacks.

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