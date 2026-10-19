Japan’s Ministry of Education plans to expand Japanese-language education programs for foreign residents amid a record number of foreigners in the country. As of the end of June, 4,281,026 foreigners were living in Japan, Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita said. According to The Japan Times, the ministry plans to support local authorities with subsidies and expert consultations.

Support for children in schools

In August, the ministry approved a package of Japanese-language education measures intended to promote harmonious coexistence between Japanese people and foreigners. As part of its budget request for fiscal 2027, it requested 11.3 billion yen for related programs, approximately four times more than in the previous year.

In particular, the ministry plans to select around 40 municipalities with large foreign resident populations for financial support for preparatory classes. In these classes, children will be taught basic Japanese and introduced to school life before entering elementary or junior high school. The program will cover operating costs, including teachers’ salaries.

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Starting in fiscal 2027, more than 1,000 Japanese-language teachers are planned to be added to the list of educators whose salaries are partially funded by the state. According to a ministry survey, a record 84,759 students at public elementary, middle and high schools and other educational institutions needed such instruction in 2025. More than 10% of them did not receive language support because of a lack of funding and staff.

Program for adults

The education and justice ministries are also preparing a joint program on Japanese language and practical everyday life skills for foreigners staying in Japan on a medium- or long-term basis. Participants will watch online videos before entering the country or shortly after arriving, and will then undergo an assessment of what they have learned. The government is discussing making completion of the program a condition for approving residency applications.

In fiscal 2027, the ministry is also expected to issue guidelines for language courses run by municipalities and other organizations. They will set standards for organizing classes and course content. As of fiscal 2024, about 40% of municipalities did not have such courses. The programs are planned to be funded, among other things, through increased revenue from fees for processing residence status.

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