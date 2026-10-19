The Japanese government plans to resume accepting foreign workers from April for meal services at medical and social welfare facilities, as well as schools. The measure is being considered urgent due to the worsening shortage of personnel who prepare food in hospitals and other institutions.

As The Japan Times reports, the plan was presented at a meeting of a relevant expert panel. The government intends to approve it at a Cabinet meeting in December.

Change in employment category

The plan provides for moving meal services from the restaurant business category to the food and beverage manufacturing category under the Type 1 residence status for foreign workers with specified skills. Authorities explained that such work primarily involves preparing ingredients and cooking meals rather than directly serving customers, which is characteristic of the restaurant sector.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In April, Japan suspended accepting foreign workers in the restaurant industry because the number of Type 1 status holders in this category was approaching the limit of 50,000 people.

Worker limits

The maximum number of foreign workers in the food and beverage manufacturing category is 133,500. As of the end of July, it was 76% filled. Japan's Ministry of Agriculture believes that resuming acceptance will not have a significant impact on this category.

The government also seeks to increase by 20,000, to 146,900, the limit for Type 1 status holders in the elderly care sector, without changing the overall cap for this sector of 160,700. By the end of fiscal year 2028, the overall limit for foreign nationals across all categories is planned to remain at 1,231,900 people, including 825,400 Type 1 status holders and 406,500 participants in the skills development employment program, which starts in April.

Read us on