The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) plans to launch the unmanned Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan. The spacecraft is expected to reach the vicinity of Mars in about a year, enter orbit around its moon Phobos, land and collect at least 10 grams of material from the surface. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Samples from Phobos

The H3 rocket carrying the MMX spacecraft is scheduled to launch on Tuesday at 4:41, or at 19:41 GMT on Monday. After arriving at Mars, the spacecraft will remain in orbit around Phobos for up to three years, after which it is expected to land on its surface to collect samples.

Before the landing, the small IDEFIX rover will observe the surface to assess the safety of the landing site. MMX project manager Yasuhiro Kawakatsu told AFP that collecting material from Phobos will be a world first, and that the mission is intended to become the first flight to return to Earth from the Martian system.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

MMX will also observe Mars's other moon, Deimos, although no landing there is planned. JAXA says the mission is intended to explore the possibility of using Phobos as a natural space station and determine the requirements for a flight to Mars and back, which could be important for future crewed expeditions.

Origin of Mars's moons

JAXA expects the collected material to help determine how Mars, Phobos and Deimos formed, as well as refine understanding of the formation of the Solar System. Among the hypotheses about the origin of the Martian moons are their formation after a celestial body collided with Mars or the gravitational capture of asteroids by the planet.

The mission involves France's National Centre for Space Studies, the German Aerospace Center, NASA, the European Space Agency, as well as about 20 universities and technology companies.

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