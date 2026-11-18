According to Anadolu Agency, citing Kyodo News, Japan is considering removing a direct reference to its non-nuclear principles from its rules on exporting defense equipment. This could become part of efforts to expand arms exports and strengthen security cooperation with allies.

Review of the rules’ preamble

According to sources familiar with the situation, the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is reviewing the preamble of the current rules. It refers to Japan’s three principles: not possessing nuclear weapons, not producing them, and not allowing such weapons to be brought into the country.

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Other possible changes

The proposed revision also provides for removing language stating that Japan will not become a military power that poses a threat to other countries. At the same time, the rules are expected to emphasize the country’s commitment to a policy exclusively oriented toward defense.

Cooperation with partners

Japan seeks to develop the joint development and export of defense equipment with partner countries. By the end of the year, the country is expected to update three key documents in the areas of defense and security.

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