The Japanese government has approved a bill that would allow police to remotely access communication devices linked to criminal activity. The initiative is intended to help law enforcement identify preparations for fraud, robberies and other offenses committed by anonymous and loosely organized criminal groups known in the country as tokuryu, The Japan Times reports.

Conditions for remote analysis

The bill provides for amendments to the law regulating the performance of police duties. Remote analysis will be possible if a specific crime has already occurred, such as calls made as part of a particular fraud scheme, and there is a risk of further harm or repeated similar offenses.

The measures are planned to be limited to serious organized crimes repeatedly committed jointly by several people. Remote access may only be used when obtaining the necessary information by other means is difficult.

Judicial authorization and data protection

The analysis will be carried out by employees appointed by the commissioner general of the National Police Agency. Before accessing a device, they must explain to a judge why the device is suspected of being used for crimes and how police plan to obtain the data, after which they must receive court authorization.

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Police will be able to copy and analyze only information stored on the device at the time of access. Data needed to prevent new crimes or for investigations will be passed on to the relevant officers, while all other information will be deleted immediately after the procedure is completed. The system does not provide for continuous monitoring of devices.

Oversight of police actions

Every instance of remote analysis will be reported to public safety commissions that oversee police activities. If a commission identifies a problem, it will be able to require the head of the National Police Agency or a prefectural police chief to take corrective measures.

As a rule, the device owner must be informed after the analysis is completed. The notification must state the time and reason for access, as well as the suspected crime. If parliament passes the bill during the current session, the changes will take effect within six months after the law is promulgated.

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