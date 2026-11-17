Both countries put their air forces on alert after detecting Russian military aircraft near their borders. Japan reported a possible airspace violation by two aircraft, while South Korea announced that it had taken precautionary measures to prevent them from approaching its air border.

According to Japanese media reports, the incident occurred early Tuesday morning, November 17. The two aircraft, believed to belong to the Russian armed forces, may have violated Japanese airspace near Okinoshima Island in Fukuoka Prefecture.

In response, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets to respond to the appearance of the unidentified aircraft.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense reported that military personnel warned the crews of the Russian aircraft and took additional measures. However, the Japanese defense ministry did not specify exactly what actions the fighter pilots took.

Afterward, the Russian aircraft continued their flight through the Tsushima Strait. They subsequently flew between Yonaguni Island, which belongs to Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture, and Taiwan, before exiting into the western part of the sea.

South Korean military authorities also detected Russian aircraft approaching the country’s airspace. According to the Yonhap News Agency, Seoul scrambled fighter jets to prevent any potential unforeseen situations in the air.

At the same time, South Korea emphasized that the Russian aircraft did not violate its national airspace. The military detected them before they could enter the country’s airspace and took appropriate countermeasures.

Subsequently, the Russian aircraft left the area without entering South Korean airspace.

As noted by The Japan Times, Russia regularly deploys military aircraft into international airspace around Japan.

The publication speculates that the current incident may have been an attempt to test the response time of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and assess their readiness to deal with potential threats.

However, there has been no official confirmation of such intentions from the Russian side.

The incident occurred on the eve of a planned trilateral meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to reports, the talks are scheduled to take place on Thursday as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen, China. However, there is no confirmed link between the Russian military flights and the planned diplomatic meetings.

This was reported by The Japan Times and Yonhap.

As a reminder, aircraft from the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, likely violated Japan’s airspace.

Prior to this, Japan had scrambled fighter jets 94 times in response to Chinese aircraft.

U.S. F-35B fighter jets were temporarily redeployed from Japan to South Korea.

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