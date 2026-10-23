Japan is demanding consular access to journalist Yuki Imai, whom Russia’s FSB, of the aggressor state, detained on October 14 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island. The Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper correspondent was accused of attempting to obtain information about military personnel in the region. As Deutsche Welle reports, Russian authorities transferred the journalist to the Lefortovo pretrial detention center in Moscow.

Footage of the detention shows FSB officers entering Imai’s hotel room while he was asleep. A court ruled that the 34-year-old journalist would remain in custody at least until December 12. According to the International Federation of Journalists, he could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The organization called for Imai’s immediate release.

Tokyo’s and Moscow’s reactions

Staff at the Japanese Embassy in Moscow were denied access to the detainee. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi condemned the arrest and rejected claims that Imai was a spy.

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Russian Ambassador Nikolai Nozdryov said that the journalist had allegedly been detained at the scene of a crime. He also claimed that Japanese intelligence services use journalists to collect classified information in order to weaken Russia’s security and defense capabilities. Japanese journalist and author Yoji Gomi rejected the suggestion that reporters are paid spies.

Tensions in relations

International relations expert Stephen Nagy suggested that Moscow may view Imai as a possible bargaining tool for an exchange involving Russian citizens detained abroad. At the same time, he believes that Tokyo will not yield to such pressure, as this could set a dangerous precedent.

The arrest took place amid deteriorating relations between Japan and Russia. At the center of the tensions is a long-standing dispute over islands that Japan calls the Northern Territories and Russia calls the Southern Kurils. In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited these disputed islands.

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