The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged a protest with Russian Ambassador to Tokyo Nikolai Nozdryov over the transfer of Russian assets of Japan Tobacco International (JTI) to temporary administration. The Japanese side called on Moscow to reverse this decision.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated during a press conference that Tokyo had called on the Russian authorities to reconsider the decision. According to her, Japan has repeatedly demanded that Russia protect the legitimate interests of Japanese citizens and businesses.

“Japan has repeatedly called on Russia to protect the legitimate interests of Japanese citizens and businesses,” Katayama emphasized. She added that the government would continue to closely monitor developments.

On November 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring JTI’s assets in Russia to the temporary management of the joint-stock company “Industrial Assets.”

The decision specifically concerns the company’s tobacco factories in Rostov-on-Don, Yelets, and St. Petersburg. As noted by The Bell, the facility in St. Petersburg is of the greatest significance.

In 2023, its revenue rose from 55.9 billion to 73.2 billion rubles, and its net profit reached a record 13.2 billion rubles.

Kyodo News reported this on November 6.

As a reminder, Putin seized the Russian assets of the Japanese tobacco giant Japan Tobacco International.

Earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring 100% of the shares in four Russian subsidiaries of the Japanese group Japan Tobacco International (JTI)—namely, “Petro,” “Kres Neva,” “J.T.I. Donskoy Tabak,” and “Petro”—to the joint-stock company “Industrial Assets” for “temporary management.” 100% of the shares in four Russian enterprises belonging to the Japanese group Japan Tobacco International (JTI), specifically “Petro,” “Kres Neva,” “J.T.I. Donskoy Tabak,” and “J.T.I. Yelets.”

The Altai-based company “Bochkari,” owned by Vadim Smagin, a deputy in the Altai Krai Legislative Assembly from the “United Russia” party, has appealed to Vladimir Putin to transfer the companies JSC “Multon” and LLC “Multon Partners” to its temporary management.

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