Over the course of six months, Japan conducted 152 intercept flights against Russian aircraft, setting a record high.

From April 1 to September 30, 2026, the Japan Self-Defense Forces conducted a total of 442 sorties to intercept Chinese and Russian aircraft that posed a threat to the Japanese islands. Among the aircraft tracked by Japanese fighter jets were the Su-35, Il-20, Tu-95MS, and Tu-142. Of these sorties, 152 were dedicated to intercepting Russian aircraft. As USNI News notes, according to a new report, this is a record high.

"By comparison, throughout all of 2025, Japanese Self-Defense Forces fighters had to conduct only 59 sorties to intercept Russian aircraft. As for countering Chinese aircraft, the statistics are as follows: 285 sorties from April to September 2026, and only 198 sorties for the entire year of 2025,” the Defense Express article states.

According to analysts, Russian occupiers conduct both joint flights of their strategic aircraft with China—specifically the Tu-95MS and H-6—as well as independent sorties toward the Japanese islands.

"These included either solo sorties by Il-20 radar reconnaissance aircraft or sorties by Tu-95MS and Tu-142 strategic bombers escorted by Su-35 fighters. The figure for “the number of sorties by the Japanese Air Force” does not always equal the figure for “the number of aircraft deployed by the Russian and/or Chinese air forces.” As an example, the publication cited above mentions that “in one instance, Japanese fighter jets scrambled for five consecutive days in August 2026 to intercept the same Chinese Y-9 electronic intelligence aircraft,” the experts emphasize.

However, as the publication notes, what draws attention in this case is the increasing frequency of Russian and Chinese air sorties against Japan, toward which the Kremlin is hostile.

For example, analysts note that the bulk of Russian reconnaissance flights is concentrated in the area around the island of Hokkaido, which is adjacent to the Northern (Kuril) Islands, part of whose territory Russia was supposed to return to Japan under one of the international agreements.



“It appears that to demonstrate its alliance with China in the Pacific region and to exert pressure on Japan, Russia is willing to expend its scarce strategic aviation resources, which are primarily used for strikes against Ukraine,” the publication concluded.

This was reported by Defense Express.

Japan Demands Access to Journalist Detained in Russia — Deutsche Welle.

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