The Japanese government has prepared a bill providing for criminal liability for unauthorized land transactions near important facilities, including Self-Defense Forces bases, as well as on uninhabited border islands. This was reported by The Japan Times.

Prior approval of transactions

The draft amendments to the law on regulating land use and conducting land surveys were presented to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ahead of their planned submission during the current parliamentary session.

Areas within a radius of about 1,000 meters from Self-Defense Forces and Japan Coast Guard facilities considered vulnerable to drone attacks are proposed to be designated as regulated zones. Such zones are also to include uninhabited border islands.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible penalties

Land transactions within regulated zones will require prior permission from the central government. For violating this requirement, the bill provides for up to three years of imprisonment or a fine of up to 3 million yen.

The government expects to approve the bill at a Cabinet meeting on October 23. The proposed amendments also expand the list of important facilities around which areas for land-use inspections are designated. The Imperial Palace, the parliament building, the prime minister's office, and government buildings of crisis management organizations are planned to be added. At present, the list mainly includes facilities of the Self-Defense Forces, U.S. forces in Japan, and the Japan Coast Guard.

Read us on