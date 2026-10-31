Japan has demanded that Russia release a journalist detained on Sakhalin

During a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi demanded the immediate release of a Japanese journalist detained on Sakhalin on suspicion of espionage.

The talks took place on October 30 in Atlanta, Georgia, on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Motegi strongly raised the issue of his countryman’s detention and emphasized the need for his immediate release.

“Minister Motegi strongly demanded his immediate release,” the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, during the meeting, the Japanese diplomat called on Moscow to make efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

A correspondent for the Japanese newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun, who was working in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, was arrested in Russia.

Moscow stated that Japan’s new sanctions allegedly push back the prospect of a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.

JapaneseJapanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated during the General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York that North Korea’s development of its nuclear and missile programs poses a serious threat to international peace and security. She called for the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

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